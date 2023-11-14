Patient injured in Lewiston mass shootings released from hospital

One of the patients injured in the Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, was released from the hospital on Monday after a 12-day stay.

According to a press release from Central Maine Health Care, doctors, nurses and other hospital staffers lined the halls of Central Maine Medical Center to provide a sendoff to the discharged patient, whose name was not released.

Source: Central Maine Healthcare

As the patient was wheeled down the hall, the hospital said team members put their hands on their hearts in a gesture of solidarity and empathy.

“We felt that given what happened to this community on October 25, a silent, heartfelt tribute was appropriate,” said Kris Chaisson, the hospital's chief nursing officer.

“The doctors, nurses and team members who have cared for these patients wanted to acknowledge this milestone, while at the same time remain mindful that this patient, and many of us, have a long road ahead.”

Two other patients from the shootings continue to recover at the Lewiston hospital and are in "stable condition," officials said.

The shootings at a bowling alley and a nearby bar on Oct. 25 in Lewiston killed 18 people and injured 13 others, making it the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history. The shooter was found dead two days later of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.