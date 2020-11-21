Local

New England Patriots

Patriots Activate Sony Michel Ahead of Game Sunday

The New England Patriots removed Sony Michel from the injured reserve Saturday, according to an official press release.

Michel was officially added to the active 53-man roster. The running back had been placed on the injured reserve list on Oct. 5 after suffering a quad injury.

The Patriots also announced Saturday that they have also signed Terez Hall to the active roster from the practice squad and activated Donte Moncrief to roster.

In order to make room on the roster for Michel and Hall, the team had to release Hjalte Froholdt and Derek Rivers, the press release said.

These roster transactions happened ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Houston Texans.

