Patriots Drop 2nd Straight Game, Lose 24-10 to Bills

The New England Patriots couldn't get much going offensively Thursday night, losing 24-10 to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots have fallen back to 6-6 on the season after dropping their last two games, both on Thursdays. The Patriots are now last in the AFC East, while the Bills are on top of the division at 9-3. This week 13 matchup could end up having a massive impact on whether the Patriots make the playoffs in a competitive AFC.

After hosting the Bills, the Patriots will go out west and play road games versus the 4-7 Las Vegas Raiders and 4-8 Arizona Cardinals. These are the most winnable games remaining on New England's schedule. The Patriots finish the regular season at home versus the Bengals, at home versus the Dolphins, and at the Bills, in that order. It's a brutally tough three-game stretch.

Even if the Patriots beat both the Raiders and Cardinals, that would get them to just eight wins, which almost certainly won't be enough to qualify for a wild card spot. Whether the Patriots can earn a victory over the Bills in the Week 18 finale could determine if New England makes or misses the playoffs.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Bills have won the last three games versus the Patriots by a combined score of 104-48.

The Patriots have - on paper - winnable games against Arizona and Vegas then a home game Christmas Eve against Cincy. Getting to 9-6 isn't a pipe dream. So a loss isn't debilitating. But the fact they've shown no progress from January is demoralizing. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) December 2, 2022

This game story will be updated. Check back for more.