Devin McCourty

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Gives Devin McCourty Special Gift Before 200th Game

By Nick Goss

Robert Kraft gives Devin McCourty special gift before 200th career game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty will reach a historic milestone Thursday night when his team hosts the Buffalo Bills for a Week 13 game at Gillette Stadium.

McCourty will play in his 200th career NFL game. 

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

During his press conference Monday, McCourty was interrupted by Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who presented the 13-year veteran with a special picture collage of each game he's played in New England.

How Week 13 game vs. Bills impacts Patriots' chances of making playoffs

Check out the scene in the video below:

McCourty appreciated the gesture from Kraft, but there's one thing that would make Thursday night really special.

"What will be cool for a 200th game is a win," he said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

lowell 24 mins ago

Water Main Break Floods Lowell Streets

scam warning 46 mins ago

Did You Get an Unexpected Text About Your Delivery? It Could be a Scam

The Patriots enter Week 13 with a 6-5 record, one game behind the New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals for a wild card playoff spot in the AFC. It's an extremely important matchup for New England as the playoff race heats up.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Devin McCourtyNew England PatriotsRobert Kraft
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us