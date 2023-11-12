Patriots drop to 2-8 with brutal loss to Colts in Germany

The New England Patriots dropped to 2-8 after a 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany on Sunday, a game that saw quarterback Mac Jones benched with under two minutes left after throwing a costly interception.

After throwing an interception at the 1-yard line on a pass that could have put the Patriots ahead, Jones did not return to the game, with Bailey Zappe finishing out the last drive by throwing a pick of his own intro triple coverage after attempting a fake spike.

All done. He’s broken. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) November 12, 2023

Bailey Zappe warming up on the sidelines. Mac Jones still on the bench. We'll see which direction Bill Belichick goes if they get the ball back, but wouldn't be surprising if he wants a change after that Mac Jones pick. Worst throw of the year. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) November 12, 2023

The NFL’s 50th regular-season game outside the United States, and last of this season, was dominated by defense and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s first-quarter touchdown was the only one of the game.

Jones was sacked five times in the first half and finished the game 15 for 20 for 170 yards and his league-leading 10th interception. Zappe was 3 for 7 for 25 yards and an interception.

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 88 yards and Demario "Pop" Douglas caught six passes for 84 yards.

Even former Patriots stars like Julian Edelman and James White were seemed stunned by what they were seeing.

That was bad. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) November 12, 2023

The Patriots have the worst record in the AFC and are now 2-8 for the first time since 2000, Bill Belichick's first year as coach. They have not won a game outside of the AFC East this season.

They also lost their first-ever international game on Sunday. Before this, they were 3-0 in regular season games played overseas.