Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash in Tewksbury

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, responded to a pedestrian crash on Main Street Friday; the victim was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital

A pedestrian was flown to a Boston-area hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

Police responded to the crash on Main Street shortly after 5 p.m. The pedestrian was suffering from serious injuries.

A medical helicopter took the victim to a trauma center in the Boston area.

The driver remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

