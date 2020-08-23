Local


BOSTON

Pedestrian Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on Mass. Ave., Boston Police Say

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Boston police say.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A pedestrian was critically injured Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash in Boston, authorities said.

Boston police say they responded around 8:45 p.m. to the area of 1104 Massachusetts Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

A vehicle description was not immediately provided by police.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

