A pedestrian was critically injured Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash in Boston, authorities said.

Boston police say they responded around 8:45 p.m. to the area of 1104 Massachusetts Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

A vehicle description was not immediately provided by police.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.