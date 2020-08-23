A pedestrian was critically injured Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash in Boston, authorities said.
Boston police say they responded around 8:45 p.m. to the area of 1104 Massachusetts Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
A vehicle description was not immediately provided by police.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.