Pedestrian injured in Quincy hit-and-run

A pedestrian was hospitalized Tuesday after a hit-and-run crash in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on Southern Artery. A dark-colored SUV hit the pedestrian in a crosswalk and then fled, witnesses told police.

Police believe the driver fled northbound toward South Street. The vehicle is thought to have sustained damage to its windshield, hood and passenger-side bumper.

The victim was transported to a hospital. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-479-1212.