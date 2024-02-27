quincy

Pedestrian injured in Quincy hit-and-run

A person was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday on Southern Artery in Quincy, Massachusetts

A pedestrian was hospitalized Tuesday after a hit-and-run crash in Quincy, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on Southern Artery. A dark-colored SUV hit the pedestrian in a crosswalk and then fled, witnesses told police.

Police believe the driver fled northbound toward South Street. The vehicle is thought to have sustained damage to its windshield, hood and passenger-side bumper.

The victim was transported to a hospital. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-479-1212.

