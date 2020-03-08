Local
Pedestrian Struck by Car in Apparent Hit-and-Run

A man was seriously hurt after being struck by a car Saturday night in Arlington, Massachusetts, in what police are calling an apparent hit-and-run.

By Lara Salahi

Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Massachusetts Avenue shortly after 10p.m. on Saturday.

The pedestrian, a 48-year-old man from Baldwinville, Massachusetts, was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not released the name of the man, but say he is now in stable condition.

According to police, the car -- likely to have been a blue Honda Civic -- took off before police arrived.

Authorities are investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

