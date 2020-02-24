Local
Rhode Island

Pedestrian Struck by Police Cruiser in Providence

Police say the man was not in a marked pedestrian crosswalk

Police say a man was hit by a police cruiser in Providence early Sunday and was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not thought be life threatening.

Police say the man was hit around midnight when he unexpectedly ran from the median into the marked lane of travel. Police say he was not in a marked pedestrian crosswalk.

Officials say the man was knocked to the ground and hit his head and was taken to the hospital. Police said it appeared the man was under the influence of alcohol.

