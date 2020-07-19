Pedestrian Struck in Raynham

A woman is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening in Raynham, Massachusetts.

Raynham Police and Fire received the call a little after 9 p.m. The incident happened in the area of Route 138 in front of the Extra Space Storage.

The victim, a 28-year-old woman from Raynham, was struck by a Honda Civic that was operated by a 19-year-old woman.

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital for serious injuries, but non-life threatening. The driver was not injured.

The incident is being investigated by police.