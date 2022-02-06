Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Mass. Pike in Natick

A pedestrian died Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Natick, state police said.

Troopers responded around 8:40 p.m. to Interstate 90 westbound at the Route 30 offramp in Natick where a pedestrian had been hit, a state police spokesman said in an email to NBC10 Boston.

The pedestrian died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation reported two left lanes are closed in the area of Exit 117 to accommodate the on-scene investigation.

In #Natick, crash inv pedestrian, I-90 WB in area of exit 117. Two LTL's closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 7, 2022

Collision reconstruction, crime scene, and detectives were responding to the scene, state police said.

There was no immediate word on the driver involved.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This is an active investigation, and state police said more information would be forthcoming.

#MAtraffic: Troopers on scene I90 WB at Exit 117 in Natick where a pedestrian was fatally struck. Natick Fire and EMS are also on scene. @MassDOT has the left 2 lanes closed. More information to come, scene still under investigation. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 7, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.