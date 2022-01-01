Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Route 3 in Billerica, Mass.; Delays Expected in Area

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday night on Route 3 in Billerica, Massachusetts, forcing several lanes of traffic to close, transportation officials and state police said.

The incident occurred on Route 3 northbound, prior to Exit 78, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Delays in the area are expected. Two right travel lanes were initially closed, and MassDOT later said only the left breakdown lane is currently open on Route 3 northbound, prior to Exit 78 in Billerica.

in #Billerica, pedestrian struck, Rt 3 NB prior to exit 78. 2 RTL's closed. Expect delays in area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 2, 2022

Massachusetts State Police tell NBC10 Boston that the driver involved stayed on the scene. They are investigating the fatal pedestrian crash.

The traffic lanes are closed to accommodate the on-scene investigation, which is estimated to last around two hours, according to transportation officials.

MSP investigating Fatal Pedestrian crash RT3 NB prior to exit 78 in Billerica. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 2, 2022

No other information was immediately available.