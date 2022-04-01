People Line Up for Free Gas on Route 1 in Norwood

One person got in line as early as 9:30 p.m. Thursday for “April Fuel’s Day,” a promotion to give away thousands of gallons of gasoline Friday morning.

Auto dealer Ernie Boch Jr. announced he'll give away 7,000 gallons of gasoline at the Irving on Route 1 in Norwood as prices remain high. But the line didn't start at the gas station overnight.

Employees aren't letting people line up that early, so people were staged in a nearby parking lot. They've all waited hours to gas up for free as part of Ernie Bock, Jr.’s free gas promotion.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Auto dealer Ernie Boch Jr. is holding an "April Fuel's Day" event Friday, providing thousands of gallons of gasoline.

The businessman and philanthropist is paying for up to $75 per tank for each car or truck that comes through between the hours of 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday. Bock says the event will end up costing him about $30,000.

People drove from near and far to fill up on Bock’s dime.

“I’ve never experienced anything like it, it’s great, it’s great," Patrick Haines of Medfield said. "The gas has been eating at everybody’s wallet, including mine and I mean, this is kind of like giving back all the extra money you spent on it you know.”

“It costs me like $250 bucks a month, so I’m taking the opportunity, I’m coming from North Attleboro," Mike McKeon said.