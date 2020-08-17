Pepe's Pizza Opens New Location in Greater Boston

[This story originally appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A long-awaited location of one of the best-known pizzerias in the country has finally debuted, though in a limited manner for now.



As mentioned in an article here earlier, Pepe's Pizza opens at Arsenal Yards in Watertown for takeout and delivery today, with a Facebook post from the place confirming this, saying "We can't wait to serve Watertown and the surrounding communities. Visit our website or download our app to order your pie!" It is not yet known when the new location of the pizzeria will fully open; as soon as we find out, we will post an update here.



Pepe's, which started out in 1925, currently has three Boston-area locations including the new outlet in Watertown along with others in Burlington and Chestnut Hill.



The address for the new location of Pepe's Pizza at Arsenal Yards is 24 Eldridge Avenue, Watertown, MA, 02472. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.pepespizzeria.com/



[Earlier Article]

Pepe's Pizza Plans to Open New Location at Arsenal Yards in Watertown



by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)





[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)