Man in custody after Weymouth standoff, police say

Police say Stephen Cantillo has been arrested after barricading himself in a home and allegedly pointing a rifle at officers in Weymouth, Massachusetts

By Kirsten Glavin and Asher Klein

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a man is in custody after a standoff Wednesday at a home.

Authorities had warned the public to stay away from the Putnam Street area. Police say they went to the house to serve arrest warrants to Stephen Cantillo, who allegedly pointed a rifle at officers and barricaded himself in the house.

The standoff ended around 6:15 p.m., police said. Cantillo was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Weymouth police, the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad, and other law enforcement officers surrounded the home, attempting negotiations to get him out. After that failed, police say officers forcefully entered the room.

Cantillo does not live in the house, which police say is a group home or sober home.

Police say Cantillo is facing a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, as well as charges from the outstanding warrant. Additional charges could also be brought.

