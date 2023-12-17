EAST BOSTON

Person critically injured after being struck by vehicle in East Boston

Boston Police say they responded to a call of a person struck at around 5:41 a.m.

Police are investigating and incident where one person was struck by a car in East Boston on Sunday morning.

Boston Police say they responded to a call of a person struck at around 5:41 a.m.

Authorities say a commercial vehicle struck a person on Chelsea Street and Curtis Street.

The person is suffering life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.

