Person critically injured after being struck by vehicle in East Boston

Police are investigating and incident where one person was struck by a car in East Boston on Sunday morning.

Boston Police say they responded to a call of a person struck at around 5:41 a.m.

Authorities say a commercial vehicle struck a person on Chelsea Street and Curtis Street.

The person is suffering life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.