Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Person Critically Injured in Boston Stabbing

No arrests have been made, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A person is fighting for their life after being stabbed Friday night in Boston, Massachusetts, police said.

Boston officers responded to W. Newton Street and Shawmut Avenue in the city's South End just after 8:30 p.m. and found one victim with stab wounds.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Man Shot to Death in New Bedford: Police

Waltham police 2 hours ago

Waltham Police Looking for Missing Teen

No arrests have been made, and no other information was immediately available.

The scene remained very active around 11 p.m. Friday, with a number of authorities, crime scene tape and evidence markers visible.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONBoston policestabbing
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us