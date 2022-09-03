Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy

A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said.

Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.

The suspect, who is known to the victim, was taken into custody.

Authorities have not released the suspect or victim's names, and no details were provided about what led up to the stabbing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Quincy police said they are not releasing any further information at this time but added that their thoughts are with the victim.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more information and was directed to the district attorney's office but has not heard back yet.