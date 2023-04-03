Local

Woman Found Dead in Burning House in Westboro, Firefighters Say

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Fire Marshal's Office

By Asher Klein

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Westborough, Massachusetts, on Monday, April 3, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A woman was found dead in a house fire in Westboro, Massachusetts, Monday, the town's fire chief said.

Firefighters were seen at the burned home on Belknap Street near Upton Road Monday.

Fire Chief Patrick Purcell said the woman who died was elderly, and found in the living room. Her daughter reported the fire.

A firefighter and police officer who responded to the blaze were sent to the hospital with injuries, Purcell said.

Some of about two dozen propane tanks in the rear of the home exploded during the fire as well, he said, and the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Fire Marshal's Office.

The woman who died hasn't been identified.

