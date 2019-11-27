Person Injured After Becoming Trapped Under Car at Jamaica Plain Auto Body Shop

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

One person was injured after becoming trapped underneath a car at an auto body shop in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Wednesday.

Boston Fire said they received a call at 11:40 a.m. for a technical rescue for a person trapped under a car at 237 Hyde Park Ave. Apparently, a worker at the garage became trapped when a car lurched forward and into the auto body shop's bay. Emergency crews were able to remove the person by jacking up the vehicle.

The person was taken by Boston EMS to a local hospital with a leg injury. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Aerial footage from NBC10 Boston's Sky Ranger helicopter showed emergency vehicles surrounding Peter's Auto Body and police tape across several garage bays.

The cause remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

