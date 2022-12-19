Woman Pulled From House Fire in Acton, Flown to Boston Hospital

Firefighters rescued a woman Monday night from a burning home in Acton, Massachusetts.

According to Acton Fire Chief Robert Hart, the woman was semi-conscious when fire crews removed her from the Washington Street house. She was suffering from significant burns and smoke inhalation, and was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment. There was no immediate update on her condition.

"We decided she needed the best care, which was in Boston," the chief said of the decision to request Boston MedFlight.

The Stow Fire Department confirmed one of its engines responded to the helicopter's landing zone in Acton.

Acton's fire chief tells NBC10 Boston that crews had a tough time fighting the blaze due to "a lot of clutter" inside the home.

"A lot of belongings throughout the house, piles of debris within the home, made it difficult for us to actually find where the fire was," he said, declining to characterize it as a hoarding situation.

The fire chief said it was too early to tell if that clutter contributed to the fire, noting it's under investigation at this time.

The Acton Fire Department urged people to use caution if they were driving in the area of Washington Street while fire crews battled the blaze. The fire was knocked down just before 8:30 p.m., fire officials said.

According to Hart, the fire itself seemed to be contained to a kitchen area on the second floor, however there was smoke damage throughout the building. There was not a lot of structural damage, he added.

There was no immediate word on the fire's cause. The chief said investigators were inside working to determine that Monday night.

The chief also thanked the many surrounding communities, including Concord, Maynard, Boxborough, Stow and Westford, for coming out and helping the Acton Fire Department on a chilly night.