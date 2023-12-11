lowell

Person pulled from riverbank in Lowell

By Anthony Vega

A person in Lowell, Massachusetts, was pulled out from what appeared to be a riverbank early Monday morning.

While it's unclear at this time as to what happened, an NBC 10 Boston photographer at the scene saw a ladder truck lift the person out from below the bridge on a stretcher.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Lowell police for more information.

This story is developing and will be updated once more details becomes available.

