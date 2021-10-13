Local

Person Rescued After Being Trapped 20 Feet Down Storm Drain Near NH Mall

The person who'd been trapped declined to go to the hospital, firefighters said

By Asher Klein

Firefighters rescuing a person trapped in a Concord, New Hampshire, storm drain
A person was rescued after becoming trapped about 20 feet down a storm drain near a New Hampshire mall early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The Concord Fire Department was called to help about 6:48 a.m. on Sheep Davis Road near Steeplegate Mall, officials said.

A firefighter wearing breathing gear reached the person by ladder and the person -- who wasn't identified -- climbed out, officials said.

The person who'd been trapped declined to go to the hospital, firefighters said.

