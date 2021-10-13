Person Rescued After Being Trapped 20 Feet Down Storm Drain Near NH Mall

A person was rescued after becoming trapped about 20 feet down a storm drain near a New Hampshire mall early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The Concord Fire Department was called to help about 6:48 a.m. on Sheep Davis Road near Steeplegate Mall, officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A firefighter wearing breathing gear reached the person by ladder and the person -- who wasn't identified -- climbed out, officials said.

The person who'd been trapped declined to go to the hospital, firefighters said.

Neighbors heard barking from a manhole last Friday. By Saturday, crews began their rescue efforts.