Person Rescued After Being Trapped 20 Feet Down Storm Drain Near NH Mall

A person was rescued after becoming trapped about 20 feet down a storm drain near a New Hampshire mall early Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
The Concord Fire Department was called to help about 6:48 a.m. on Sheep Davis Road near Steeplegate Mall, officials said.
A firefighter wearing breathing gear reached the person by ladder and the person -- who wasn't identified -- climbed out, officials said.
The person who'd been trapped declined to go to the hospital, firefighters said.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.