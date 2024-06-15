Charlestown

Person shot in Charlestown

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

One person was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood Saturday.

The victim was shot in the leg on Polk Street, according to Boston Police. No arrests have been made at this time.

Few other details were immediately available.

