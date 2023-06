A person was stabbed Wednesday afternoon near an MBTA station in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The Boston Police Department said the stabbing happened on Dorchester Avenue outside the Fields Corner Red Line stop.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known, police said.

No arrests have been made.

