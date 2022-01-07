Local

Person Struck and Killed by Car in Salem, Mass.

Authorities are investigating to determine whether there will be any criminal charges in the case

By Lara Salahi

Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in Salem, Massachusetts, on Thursday evening.

A new Honda Accord that was headed south on Highland Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. struck two pedestrians as they were running across an intersection, Massachusetts State Police said.

One of the pedestrians, whom police have only identified as being female, was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. She was pronounced dead.

The occupants of the car were not injured, police said.

Authorities are investigating to determine whether there will be any criminal charges in the case.

