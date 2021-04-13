Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson: COVID Vaccine Side Effects

As more people get vaccinated, more people are also starting to report side effects from the three approved COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

But how do the side effects differ?

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are several common side effects.

On the arm where you got the shot:

Pain

Redness

Swelling

Throughout the rest of your body:

Tiredness

Headache

Muscle pain

Chills

Fever

Nausea

Moderna reports that more people experience fatigue and headaches than those who have received the Pfizer vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson had reported the least amount of side effects, but on Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC issued a statement recommending a pause in the use of the vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a rare blood clotting disorder and one died.

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

Doctors say side effects can indicate that the vaccine is working and the body is forming a robust immune response.

Vaccines that are more effective have more side effects because they work so well

Young people and women often experience more side effects than older adults and men.

Doctors say every person's response is different, and even if you don't experience many side effects, you're making antibodies which protect against the virus.

The CDC recommends seeking medical attention if you experience persistent redness or tenderness at the injection site, if your side effects don't seem to be going away after a few days or if you experience a severe allergic reaction.