PHOTOS: Lee's impacts on New England's coastline By Laney Broussard • Published 55 mins ago • Updated 11 mins ago Parts of Maine and Massachusetts experienced strong winds and powerful waves Saturday as Lee, downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone, moved across New England. 7 photos 1/7 Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images LUBEC, MAINE – SEPTEMBER 16: Waves crash ashore from Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on September 16, 2023 in Lubec, Maine. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous. 2/7 Joe Raedle/Getty Images LUBEC, MAINE – SEPTEMBER 16: Tom Petipas watches as waves crash ashore from Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on September 16, 2023 in Lubec, Maine. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous. 3/7 Joe Raedle/Getty Images EASTPORT, MAINE – SEPTEMBER 16: A pine tree lays on power lines after it was knocked over due to Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on September 16, 2023 in Eastport, Maine. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous. 4/7 NBC10 Boston Spectators watch as large waves hit Nauset Beach in Eastham, Mass., on Sept. 16, 2023, following Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous. 5/7 NBC10 Boston Power crews work to repair damaged and fallen power lines after Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on Sept. 16, 2023, in Brewster, Mass. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous. 6/7 @CohassetPolice on X (Twitter) A Cohasset police car is damaged by a fallen tree following the wake of storm Lee. The officer was ok, but South Main & River Rd were completely blocked for an hour on Saturday. Formerly a hurricane, forecasters downgraded the storm, but it is still dangerous. 7/7 @CohassetPolice on X (Twitter) This article tagged under: hurricane leeMassachusettsWeatherMaine More Photo Galleries Look inside this futuristic oceanfront mansion just sold in Southern California PHOTOS: 11 unbelievable images from Monday's historic floods in Leominster PHOTOS: Hearty dumplings galore at Worcester's Momo Palace Photos: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Idalia slams Florida's Big Bend