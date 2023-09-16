PHOTOS: Lee's impacts on New England's coastline

By Laney Broussard

Parts of Maine and Massachusetts experienced strong winds and powerful waves Saturday as Lee, downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone, moved across New England.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
LUBEC, MAINE – SEPTEMBER 16: Waves crash ashore from Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on September 16, 2023 in Lubec, Maine. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
LUBEC, MAINE – SEPTEMBER 16: Tom Petipas watches as waves crash ashore from Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on September 16, 2023 in Lubec, Maine. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
EASTPORT, MAINE – SEPTEMBER 16: A pine tree lays on power lines after it was knocked over due to Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on September 16, 2023 in Eastport, Maine. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous.
NBC10 Boston
Spectators watch as large waves hit Nauset Beach in Eastham, Mass., on Sept. 16, 2023, following Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous.
NBC10 Boston
Power crews work to repair damaged and fallen power lines after Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee on Sept. 16, 2023, in Brewster, Mass. Formerly a hurricane, the storm was downgraded, but forecasters say it will remain large and dangerous.
@CohassetPolice on X (Twitter)
A Cohasset police car is damaged by a fallen tree following the wake of storm Lee. The officer was ok, but South Main & River Rd were completely blocked for an hour on Saturday. Formerly a hurricane, forecasters downgraded the storm, but it is still dangerous.
@CohassetPolice on X (Twitter)

