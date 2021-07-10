Police: 1-Year-Old Struck and Killed By Delivery Truck in Chelsea

A 1-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a delivery truck in Chelsea, Massachusetts on Saturday, police confirmed.

According to police, the truck was parked on Bellingham Street around noon when the boy made his way in front of the vehicle. Police say the driver began driving without realizing the boy was there.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

