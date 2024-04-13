Police: 66-year-old Vermont man arrested for multiple incidents of child rape

A Vermont man is facing multiple charges in connection with sexual assault involving a child, police said.

Daniel Reilly, 66, of Lowell, Vermont, is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Barton multiple times over a number of years.

Police arrested Reilly on Friday following an extensive investigation, which included an interview with him.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at Orleans County Superior Courthouse. It is unclear if he has an attorney.