Vermont

Police: 66-year-old Vermont man arrested for multiple incidents of child rape

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A Vermont man is facing multiple charges in connection with sexual assault involving a child, police said.

Daniel Reilly, 66, of Lowell, Vermont, is accused of sexually assaulting a child in Barton multiple times over a number of years. 

Police arrested Reilly on Friday following an extensive investigation, which included an interview with him.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at Orleans County Superior Courthouse. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Vermontlocal
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us