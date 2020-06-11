Police Accountability Bills Being Considered on Beacon Hill

Legislative leaders are filing bills to enhance police accountability in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is one of the only states without a certification or licensing process for police departments. Gov. Charlie Baker working on bill to change that and to enhance training for police officers.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo has announced separate legislation that would do away with the use of choke holds, mandate that officers intervene if they see another officer improperly use force and create an independent office to ensure enhanced training and police certification.

The proposed changes come in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests that ensued across the globe.

Lawmakers say this is a first step in the process and that they hope to have a bill on the governor's desk by the end of July.