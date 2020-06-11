Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Police Accountability Bills Being Considered on Beacon Hill

Massachusetts lawmakers are preparing legislation to reform police departments throughout the state

By Jeff Saperstone and Mary Markos

Massachusetts State House 2017
necn

Legislative leaders are filing bills to enhance police accountability in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is one of the only states without a certification or licensing process for police departments. Gov. Charlie Baker working on bill to change that and to enhance training for police officers.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo has announced separate legislation that would do away with the use of choke holds, mandate that officers intervene if they see another officer improperly use force and create an independent office to ensure enhanced training and police certification.

The proposed changes come in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the subsequent protests that ensued across the globe.

Lawmakers say this is a first step in the process and that they hope to have a bill on the governor's desk by the end of July.

More on the Call for Police Accountability

defund the police 20 hours ago

Protesters at Boston City Hall Call to Decrease Police Funding

coronavirus 21 hours ago

Walsh Eyes ‘Systemic Change’ Amid Calls to Reform Police Department

This article tagged under:

BOSTONCharlie BakerPOLICEGeorge Floyd protests
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us