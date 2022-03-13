Police Arrest Young Man in Connection to Road Rage Incident Last Month

Detectives arrested Nyshiem Shaw, 20, of Roxbury on Friday March 11 in connection to a road rage incident that resulted in shots fired at the victim's vehicle.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Shaw was arrested by warrant for two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, malicious destruction of property, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to Boston Police.

The original incident occurred February 13 in Brighton, when Nyshiem followed a car in a fit of road rage. The victims of the incident said they saw him take out a firearm, then heard shots as he fired into their car. Neither of the victims were injured during the incident.

Shaw is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.