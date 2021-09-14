Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine

Police Discover Human Remains in Maine

A kayaker found the remains Sunday while exploring the shore north of the Presumpscot River

By The Associated Press

Police are investigating the discovery of human remains over the weekend in a marshy area near Interstate 295 outside Portland, Maine.

The state medical examiner’s office is working to identify the remains, and police have alerted the family of a Richmond woman who has been missing since November 2019. Anneliese Heinig was 37 when she was last seen walking along Interstate 295 in Falmouth. Her vehicle was abandoned on the shoulder of the highway.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“We’re looking at everything right now,” Falmouth Police Chief John Kilbride told the Portland Press Herald.

A kayaker found the remains Sunday while exploring the shore north of the Presumpscot River. A team return to the area on Monday and one lane of I-295 was shut down so investigators could access the area.

The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MainePortlanddeath investigationHuman RemainsI-295
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us