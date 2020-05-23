Police Searching for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Man in Deadly Conn. Attack

Connecticut State Police have identified a suspect after an assault in Willington left one man dead and another man with serious injuries on Friday.

State police said they are looking for Peter Manfredonia after he was seen leaving the scene of the homicide and serious assault on Mirtl Road.

Troopers said they responded to Mirtl Road in Willington just after 9 a.m. Friday, found the two men and started CPR because of the severity of their injuries.

Both men were transported and LifeStar responded for at least one of them, police said.

An "edged weapon" was used, according to police, and they are working to identify what the weapon was.

It appears Manfredonia and the victims did not know each other and investigators called the attacks an isolated incident.

Police identified the deceased victim as Theodore Demers, 62, of Willington. They did not release the identity of the second victim.

Manfredonia was on a red sport-type motorcycle, was wearing a multicolored helmet believed to be red and white, and dark clothing, according to state police. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Manfredonia was last seen leaving the scene heading toward Route 20.

If you see the driver, call 911 or Troop C at 860-896-3200 and do not approach and do not approach.