Police Investigate After Home, Signs Hit by Gunfire Last Week in Marshfield

Police in Marshfield, Massachusetts, are investigating after a house was hit by a stray bullet.

The incident happened around midnight last Wednesday, when police say someone fired a gun from a moving vehicle in the Union Street area.

"We got the call about seven hours after it happened. The homeowner woke up in the morning and found the bullet lodged in the hallway wall and then they called us," said Sgt. Liam Rooney of the Marshfield Police Department.

Police recovered shrapnel, as well as the bullet that was found lodged in the wall of the house. Luckily, no one has was hurt.

Four road signs were also shot. Police say the home wasn't targeted, but was hit because of reckless behavior and the disregard for the safety of others. Investigators are now going over all the evidence for any potential leads.

"All the signs that were made out of wood were fine. I'm assuming they were trying to shoot at metal signs that were going to make a noise when they hit them," Rooney said.

Union Street is quiet with lots of trees and a number of family farms. It's not as populated as other parts of the South Shore town, but someone could have still been seriously hurt or killed.

"I don't know why anyone in this lovely area of Marshfield would have any reason to go in place harm on anyone," said neighbor Jill Tallman.

Police are investigating and asking for anyone with information to come forward.