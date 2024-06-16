Brookline

Police investigate shots fired in Brookline

By Staff Reports

Brookline police cruiser
NBC10 Boston

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Brookline, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Brookline Police responded to a report of gunshots in the Egmont Street area at around 10:41p.m.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene before they arrived.

Officers found 7 spent .45 caliber shell casings, authorities say.

No injuries were reported. The case is under investigation

Anyone with information is urged to call the Brookline Detectives at 617-730-2244

