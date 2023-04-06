Police Investigate Threat Sent to Students at Stoughton High School

Stoughton Police are investigating an apparent threat that was airdropped to multiple high school students on Thursday morning.

Stoughton students received photos of explosive devices from an unknown person during an assembly.

Authorities determined that the threat was not credible and said that there was no danger to the community.

Police say that the school was safe at approximately 10:57 a.m. Pearl Street was closed during the investigation. It has since been reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.