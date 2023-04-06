Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Stoughton

Police Investigate Threat Sent to Students at Stoughton High School

Stoughton students received photos of explosive devices from an unknown person during an assembly.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Getty Images

Stoughton Police are investigating an apparent threat that was airdropped to multiple high school students on Thursday morning.

Stoughton students received photos of explosive devices from an unknown person during an assembly.

Authorities determined that the threat was not credible and said that there was no danger to the community.

Police say that the school was safe at approximately 10:57 a.m. Pearl Street was closed during the investigation. It has since been reopened.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The incident remains under investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Stoughton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us