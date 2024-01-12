Police investigating break-in at a home in Westborough

Authorities are investigating a break-in at a home in Westborough, Massachusetts on Decxember 29th.

Westborough Police says they responded to a report of a house break on Mayberry Drive at around 7:15 p.m.

The incident occurred when the residents were not at the house, according to police.

According to authorities, the house was also individually targeted, so there isn't a risk to the public at large.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say that surveillance video showed a car with a bicycle rack with what looked like a child's bicycle in the back.

Residents in the area are being asked to review their surveillance footage to try and identify the vehicle focusing on December 28th and 29 in the area od E. Main Street and Turnpike Rd., police say.

If you have any information you are urged to contact police at 508-475-4800.