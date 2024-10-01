Police investigating incident outside Boston Medical Center

Police are investigating an incident that occurred outside of Boston Medical Center in Roxbury overnight.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Monday in the area of 811 Harrison Avenue. Police said they initially responded to reports of a stabbing. Evidence markers could be seen on the ground, and yellow and red police tape is surrounding the area.

NBC10 Boston has calls in to Boston police seeking more information.