Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Police Investigating Shots Fired in Manchester

Police responded to the incident just before 10 p.m. Saturday

By Shauna Golden

Police are investigating an altercation between two neighbors in Manchester, New Hampshire, Saturday that resulted in gunshots being fired by one of the individuals involved.

Police responded to the argument at 13 Pine Street just before 10 p.m. The fight between neighbors resulted in James Ferguson, 49, retrieving a firearm from his apartment and firing off several rounds outside the building, according to police.

It does not appear that anyone was injured, police said. Ferguson was taken into custody without incident.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 7 mins ago

Everett Face Mask Order Goes into Effect Monday

shooting 50 mins ago

3 People Shot in Brockton Overnight

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireManchester Policeshots firedmanchester nh
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us