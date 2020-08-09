Police Investigating Shots Fired in Manchester

Police are investigating an altercation between two neighbors in Manchester, New Hampshire, Saturday that resulted in gunshots being fired by one of the individuals involved.

Police responded to the argument at 13 Pine Street just before 10 p.m. The fight between neighbors resulted in James Ferguson, 49, retrieving a firearm from his apartment and firing off several rounds outside the building, according to police.

It does not appear that anyone was injured, police said. Ferguson was taken into custody without incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.