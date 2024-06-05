Police investigation underway after shooting near Boston Medical Center

A police investigation is underway at Boston Medical Center on Wednesday morning after a shooting overnight.

Boston police said they responded for a report of shots fired in the area around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found ballistic evidence.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

They were also told that two people had taken themselves to a local hospital. Both victims are adults and are expected to survive.

Video of the scene showed a car in the driveway of the center blocked off by police tape on Harrison Boulevard.

No arrests have been made.