Boston

Police investigation underway after shooting near Boston Medical Center

No arrests have been made

By Staff Reports

NBc10 Boston

A police investigation is underway at Boston Medical Center on Wednesday morning after a shooting overnight.

Boston police said they responded for a report of shots fired in the area around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived they found ballistic evidence.

They were also told that two people had taken themselves to a local hospital. Both victims are adults and are expected to survive.

Video of the scene showed a car in the driveway of the center blocked off by police tape on Harrison Boulevard.

No arrests have been made.

