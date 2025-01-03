Police investigation underway in Cambridge

A police investigation is underway in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

Several police vehicles were seen parked outside the Church Corner Apartments on Magazine Street.

Yellow police crime scene tape and more Cambridge police cruisers were outside a bank around the corner on Massachusetts Avenue in Central Square.

No details have been released by police at this hour.