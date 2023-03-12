Police Looking for Man who Fled from Car Crash in Northborough

Authorities are looking for a man who fled the scene of a car crash in Northborough, Massachusetts late Saturday night.

Police say they are looking for the person in the area of School Street and Brigham Street.

Police search underway, in the area of School Street and Brigham Street. State police helicopter and K-9s are in that area. Subject of search fled in motor vehicle crash late last night. — Northborough Police (@NorthboroughPD) March 12, 2023

The man was last seen in the woods behind the Northborough Water Department building on School Street.

State police helicopters and K-9s are also searching in the area.