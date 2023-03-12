Police Looking for Man who Fled from Car Crash in Northborough

Authorities are looking for a man who fled the scene of a car crash in Northborough, Massachusetts late Saturday night.
Police say they are looking for the person in the area of School Street and Brigham Street.
The man was last seen in the woods behind the Northborough Water Department building on School Street.
State police helicopters and K-9s are also searching in the area.