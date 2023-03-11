Local

Brockton

Police Looking for Missing 8-Year-Old in Brockton

Christian Rogers has been missing since Friday at 9 p.m. Rogers is a student at the Angelo School. 

By Irvin Rodriguez

Brockton Police are asking for the public's help to find an 8-year-old from Brockton that has been missing since Friday.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers at his home at 33 Falmouth Avenue, where he lives with his aunt. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.

