Police Looking for Missing Girl, 13, From Winthrop

Jasmine Racca, 13, of Winthrop, has not been seen since Thursday, Sept. 17.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A police department in Massachusetts is asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old girl from Winthrop who has been missing for five days.

Jasmine Racca has not been seen since Thursday, Sept. 17, when she left her Jefferson Street home in the middle of the night, according to Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty. 

Racca is described by police as approximately 165 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair. Police say she is between 5'3" and 5'5" tall.

The Winthrop Police Department is strongly encouraging anyone who believes they may know Racca's whereabouts to call 911.

