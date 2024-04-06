Police looking for missing Lowell boy

Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Jayshua Cota was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday in the Wood Street area, wearing a red bubble jacket and gray sweatpants with Air Force shoes, police say. He is described as approximately 5’4 tall and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where Cota is should call 911 or police at 978-937-3200.