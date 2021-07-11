Local

Police Looking for Missing Man

Curtis Davis was last seen on Cambridge Street near Massachusetts General Hospital

Boston police are looking for a missing man who has not been seen since Friday morning.

Curtis Davis was seen by cameras walking down Cambridge Street near Massachusetts General Hospital, according to his daughter, Destiny Graham. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a black and white shirt and sneakers.

Graham says her father is frail, elderly, deaf in one ear and legally blind in his only eye. He does not have a phone or identification with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 617-343-4730.

