Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Police Looking for NH Burglary Suspects

By Josh Sullivan

By Josh Sullivan

Police in New Hampshire are looking for burglary suspects after a home invasion in Windham Friday.

At 5:20 p.m., police responded to a burglary on Glance Road, according to a news release. The homeowner saw two men wearing dark clothing on her surveillance cameras walking through the front of the home, police said.

The two men were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, gloves and a mask. Officers searched the neighborhood, but no suspects were found, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 3 hours ago

Audits Fault Massachusetts’ Inmate Health Care Process

Vermont 3 hours ago

Vermont City Updating Program That Confronted Drug Challenge

Windham police were helped by two K9 units from Londonderry and Salem police.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireWindhamburglary
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us