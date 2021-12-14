Local

New Hampshire

Police Looking for Pickup Truck That Seriously Hurt Pedestrian in Manchester, NH

Anyone with information about the silver Toyota Tundra believed to have caused the hit-and-run crash is asked to call Manchester police

By Asher Klein

A driver in a pickup truck hit a pedestrian in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sunday evening, leaving them seriously injured, police said.

The person was crossing Beech Street at the intersection with Cilley Road about 7:20 p.m. when they were hit by the pickup, a silver Toyota Tundra with an extended cab, Manchester police said on Tuesday.

Police are trying to locate the truck and ask anyone with information on what happened to call investigators at 603-792-5446 or the anonymous tip line at 603-624-4040.

A cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest or a conviction, police said.

